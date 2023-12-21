No health complications from gold mining in Tawau, says Health Dept

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): The State Health Department (JKNS) has denied claims of Tawau residents experiencing health complications after inhaling toxic waste from a mine in Bukit Mantri, Balung.

Its director, Datuk Dr Asits Sanna, said according to the Environment Protection Department of Sabah (EPD Sabah), the gold mining activity at the location had been approved for operation based on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report.

Dr Asits said the use of cyanide to extract gold at the mine is also carried out in private and its disposal is in accordance with the set standard operating procedures (SOP), and such claims of health complications due to toxic inhalation were untrue.

“JKNS with the assistance of the Tawau Area Health Office (PKK) had carried out an investigation based on a complaint and found no negative health implications to the people of Kampung Balung and Tawau residents in general.

“No private health facilities and government hospitals have reported any sodium cyanide poisoning, and inspection on surrounding villages also found no individuals experiencing such symptoms.

“JKNS together with other relevant agencies will continue to monitor the situation involving Tawau residents. Any developments will be notified from time to time,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Dr Asits added cyanide pollution can cause air and water pollution which can affect vulnerable individuals, and some symptoms of cyanide poisoning include confusion, behavioural changes, excessive sleepiness, shortness of breath, headache, dizziness, vomiting, stomachache and fainting.

He advised any person who possesses the said symptoms to seek immediate treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital.

It was previously reported that several villagers in Kampung Balung, Tawau where the mining is going on, claimed that they had started experiencing fever and vomiting due to inhaling sodium cyanide from the mining activities, and they have called for the mining operations to cease until the investigation is concluded.