Prices of 14 products to be controlled for Christmas

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali on Thursday announced that the prices of 14 products will be controlled in conjunction with the 2023 Christmas celebration.

“With the arrival of the Christmas celebration on 25 December 2023, the ministry will be implementing the 2023 Christmas Season Celebration Maximum Pricing Scheme (SHMMP) which will be enforced from 23 December to 27 December 2023,” he said during the Mobile Rahmah Sales at Kepayan near here on Thursday.

Also present at the event was Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.

Armizan added that the duration of the enforcement is five days with two days prior to the celebration, a day during the celebration and two days after the celebration, he said.

The list of products are imported lamb meat with bone, tomatoes, green bell pepper, imported (China and Indonesia) round cabbages, carrots, red chillies, imported (China) potatoes, imported large red onions, large yellow onions and live old chicken (controlled in Sarawak).

Also controlled in Sabah, Sarawak and the Labuan Federal Territory are chicken wings, live pigs (controlled at farm level), pork meat (intestines) and pork meat and fat.

“SHMMP Christmas 2023 will be enforced under the Price Control and Anti-profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 and enables price determination to be made at producer, wholesaler and retailer levels.

“The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) will carry out continued monitoring to ensure there is ample supply of the goods. Price checks can be done at the KPDN website at https://www.kpdn.gov.my,” he said.

Armizan also said that enforcement officers from KPDN nationwide will be carrying out continued checks and monitoring at strategic locations such as the public markets, agro markets and centres for the purchase of festivity goods.

“This approach enables enforcement to be implemented effectively and immediate action can be taken on consumer complaints on none adherence,” he said.

He warned that strict action will be taken on any businesses that fail to obey the regulations under the scheme through the AKHAP 2011 and can be penalised with:

For the offence of selling the controlled goods more than the maximum price, individuals can be fined by the court up to RM100,000 or jailed not more than three years or both, or compounded up to RM50,000; and companies can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

For failing to show the pink price tag for the controlled goods, individuals can be fined up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000, and companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000.

Armizan also urged members of the public to lodge complaints to 019-848800 (WhatsApp), KPDN e-aduan portal http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my; call centre 1-800-886-800 and smart telephone application Ez ADU KPDN.