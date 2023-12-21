Python chooses to rest in a main switchboard of Miri’s Wisma Pelita Tunku

MIRI (Dec 21): A man who went to close a main switchboard at an outlet in Wisma Pelita Tunku here yesterday evening had a shock when he was greeted by a python.

Concerned for his safety, the 52-year-old man immediately called the emergency line for help to catch the snake.

A Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesman said they received an emergency call from the complainant at 5.59pm.

“A team of four APM personnel led by Cpl (PA) Susiena Echa Luton rushed to the location as soon as they received the emergency call.

“Upon arrival at the location, they immediately met with the complainant who showed them the location where he initially saw the python,” said the spokesman.

After inspecting the location, the team managed to find the python, which was estimated to be about two metres long.

The reptile was caught using special equipment and the operation ended at 6.12pm.