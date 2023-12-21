Rep: Construction of Bau Sports Arena to start soon

KUCHING (Dec 21): The construction of Bau Sports Arena at Jambusan is expected to commence soon following its earth-breaking ceremony on Dec 20.

Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep, who is Tasik Biru assemblyman, said this new sports facility is being built using RM10-million allocation from the Sarawak government.

He also revealed the selection of the contractor was through open tender by the Public Works Department (JKR), and he hoped that the project could be completed earlier than the scheduled 20-month period.

“The Jambusan area is selected to spread out economic activities in Bau district. This is so that Jambusan and the surrounding villages of Skiat Lama and Skiat Baru can benefit from economic spinoffs,” he said.

He also said RM2 million has also been allocated under Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) to build a Skiat Community Centre near the sports arena to provide space for villagers to sell products to visitors.

Also present at the ceremony were Bau district officer Constantine Gerald Jonas Noeb, community leaders and heads of departments.