Rep: Stay updated on latest scam techniques to avoid falling victim

BINTULU (Dec 21): The people need to be aware of scam techniques which change daily to avoid falling victim, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

According to him, one of the techniques being used is to pretend to be a relative or acquaintance asking for a favour.

“Be vigilant in recognising potentially suspicious messages from scammers and report such incidents at the nearest police station if necessary for assistance,” he said at the launching of the Anti-Scam Awareness Campaign at Ashtar Galactic Cinema (AGC) in Bintulu.

The campaign involved the screening of the film ‘No More Bets’ for representatives from 14 secondary schools.

He thanked AGC for organising charity screenings to enhance anti-scam awareness, particularly among students and educators, as part of their corporate social responsibility programme.