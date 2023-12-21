Sarawak cops bust shop break-in gang ‘Eein Bezza’

KUCHING (Dec 21): Sarawak police have successfully detained six members of the ‘Eein Bezza’ criminal gang, notorious for their distinctive modus operandi characterised by frequently changing the colour of their getaway vehicles.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Mancha Ata revealed that the group is linked to a series of shop break-ins across Sarawak recently.

“The apprehension of these suspects marks a pivotal moment in the resolution of 27 shop break-in cases that has happened in various areas in Sarawak, including Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Padawan, Bau, and Sri Aman,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He revealed that the suspects were detained on Dec 14 around 3.15pm after a strategic team of officers and personnel from the state Criminal Investigation Department executed a raid and inspection at a residence in Matang here.

During the operation, five men and a local woman, aged between 18 and 36, were taken into custody.

“The subsequent investigation and seizure uncovered a cache of evidence, including a suspected stolen motorcycle, a Perodua Kancil car under dubious ownership, a Perodua Bezza car, and various stolen items such as cables, laptops, mobile phones, and tools used for breaking into shops,” he said.

He also revealed that the gang specialised in targeting hardware and communication equipment stores in the early morning hours in areas including Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Padawan, Bau, and Sri Aman.

Their tactics, he added, included the use of a cutter to breach shop front doors and the manipulation of roller shutters using a cable attached to a modified Perodua Bezza car, often sporting a counterfeit registration number.

“Notably, the group employed the technique of frequently repainting their getaway vehicles with different colours to avoid detection by authorities,” he said.

With the successful dismantling of this notorious gang group, Mancha said the police have effectively closed the chapter on 27 shop break-in cases, with an estimated total loss amounting to RM288,872.80, bringing a sense of relief to affected communities in and around Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Padawan, Bau, and Sri Aman.

All apprehended suspects are currently under remand for seven days until Dec 22 to facilitate further investigations.

“Regarding the charges of housebreaking and theft offenses, investigations are being conducted under Section 457 of the Penal Code. Conviction under this section may lead to a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment, a substantial fine, or even corporal punishment for repeat offenders.

“In the context of vehicle theft, investigations are unfolding under Section 379A of the Penal Code, where potential penalties include imprisonment ranging from one to seven years, coupled with substantial fines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mancha also advised the public to promptly report any suspicious activities related to house or shop break-ins to nearby police stations or contact the Sarawak IPK’s hotline at 082-240800.

Additionally, the public are urged to inform authorities and complete the away for vacation forms at local police stations if planning to return home to their respective hometowns during the festive and school holidays, contributing to community safety and security.