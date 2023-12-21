Sibu MP’s service centre readies 500 Petros gas cylinders for exchange on Dec 23

SIBU (Dec 21): A total of 500 Petros liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders will be available for exchange on Dec 23.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the public can bring their empty yellow, green or red cylinders to the compound outside Stadium Tun Zaidi between 7.30am and 10.30am.

He said that the public can obtain the red cylinder at a subsidised price of RM20 each.

“A total of 500 gas cylinders will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, while stocks last.

“After the subsidy, the gas is still sold at RM20 per cylinder (self-collection),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ling said the programme is being rolled out by his service centre in response to concerns raised by the public here regarding the exchange of yellow gas cylinders.

“Whether it is a yellow, a green or a red cylinder, you can bring all the gas cylinders to exchange, but we only sell red gas cylinders,” he added.