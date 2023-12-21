SK Satria Jaya receives RM85,000 from Stampin MP for purchase of new tables, chairs

KUCHING (Dec 21): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin parliamentary office has provided RM85,000 to SK Satria Jaya here to improve the learning environment of its students.

The cheque for the funds was handed over to the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) by Michael Kong on behalf of Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, during a simple ceremony held recently.

Kong is special assistant to Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman.

“SK Satria Jaya has consistently shown dedication to providing a nurturing and productive educational experience for its students.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to empower the next generation with the resources they need for a brighter future,” said Kong in a statement.

The funds will be used to purchase new tables and chairs for at least half of the school’s student population.