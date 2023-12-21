Social activist positive civil servants get salary increase next year

KUCHING (Dec 21): From all indications, civil servants can look forward to a salary increase next year, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

According to him, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has indicated that he wants to see improvements to the public service remuneration scheme while Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat wants the promise to be implemented immediately.

“Both these hopes and expressions are indeed justified.

“Revising the salaries of civil servants in Malaysia upwards is an essential one for various reasons, ranging from economic stability to social equity and good governance. It’s a step that can benefit both the civil servants themselves and the nation as a whole,” he said in a statement.

Lee pointed out that the potential salary increase comes at a crucial time as the cost of living in Malaysia continues to rise steadily.

Therefore, such adjustment, he said, can help civil servants to cope with inflation and maintain their standard of living.

The move, he added, is not only seen as a financial relief for civil servants but also as a strategy to attract and retain qualified individuals in public service.

“Offering competitive salaries is crucial to attract and retain qualified individuals in the civil service. If salaries are not competitive, it may deter skilled professionals from joining or staying in public service.

“Higher salaries can boost motivation and job satisfaction among civil servants. When employees feel adequately compensated, they tend to perform better and are more committed to their roles,” he said.

Elaborating, Lee pointed out that adequate compensation is also considered vital in preventing corruption within the civil service.

“Low salaries can make civil servants vulnerable to corruption. When their income is inadequate, they may be tempted to engage in corrupt practices to supplement their earnings.

“Raising salaries can be a proactive step in curbing corruption,” he added.