SUPP Pujut to launch LPG cylinder exchange programme tomorrow

MIRI (Dec 21): Miri residents can now exchange their yellow MyGaz liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to Petros’ red cylinders at a service charge of only RM26.60.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut deputy chairman Dr Vincent Huang said the LPG cylinder exchange programme would be carried out at SUPP Pujut’s five-foot way from tomorrow (Dec 22) onwards.

The programme, he said, was SUPP’s joint initiative with Maju Gas Supply Sdn Bhd – an appointed premium dealer for PetrosNiaga – to which a negotiation had been reached on Dec 19 that PetrosNiaga would bear the cost of replacing the gas cylinders.

“The issue has been resolved, and according to information provided by PetrosNiaga, all authorised dealers under PetrosNiaga should fully cooperate in replacing yellow gas cylinders for the public,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

“Maju Gas Supply Sdn Bhd is currently the sole PetrosNiaga premium dealer in Miri, whereby not all retail stores provide the service of replacing yellow gas cylinders with the red ones.

“If dealers have any issues, please call PetrosNiaga for negotiation and for any assistance, please contact SUPP office immediately,” said Huang.

According to him, at least 30 cylinders would be made available at SUPP Pujut office here daily, starting Dec 22.

“Bring your empty yellow gas cylinders and only pay for the price of gas replenishment which is RM26.60,” he said, adding that they were aware of the public’s complaints of traders charging extra, on top of the gas replenishment price.

The root cause of the problem, he said, was due to some ‘insufficient thoughtful decisions’ during the transitional period, causing pressure on the dealer’s costs and resulting in shortage of Petros’ red LPG cylinders in the market.

Meanwhile, the owner of Maju Gas Supply Sdn Bhd, Ricky Bong, who represented his company and PetrosNiaga at the press conference, called for the public to lodge a report to the authority concerned if they were overcharged for LPG cylinders replacement.

“There is no additional charge for replacing yellow gas cylinders with the red ones through Maju Gas Supply Sdn Bhd or other PetrosNiaga authorised dealers.

“The public only needs to pay RM26.60 for gas replenishment,” he pointed out.

“If anyone finds any PetrosNiaga authorised dealers charging additional fees or who refuse to replace the yellow gas cylinders, do report the matters to Maju Gas or PetrosNiaga complaint hotline at 1300 882 122,” he said.

Apart from Maju Gas Supply Sdn Bhd located at Permy Technology Park in Tudan, consumers could also exchange their yellow gas cylinders with three other PetrosNiaga authorised dealers in Miri.

The authorised dealers were Piasau Gas Sdn Bhd in Kuala Baram; Syarikat Pusakabumi in Taman Tunku; and United Gas Trading at Eastwood Valley Industrial Park.

The public could come and exchange their cylinders at these authorised dealers anytime, he added.

For the outskirts of Miri, there are currently five authorised suppliers namely Chop Hock Kiat (Bakong); Hock Sim Heng (Sibuti); Meroni Sdn Bhd (Niah); Thien Tze Loy Enterprises Sdn Bhd (Niah); and Syarikat Usaha Bumiputera (Marudi).