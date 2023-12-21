Tanjong Batu Service Centre launches mobile service counters

BINTULU (Dec 21): The Tanjong Batu Service Centre has set up a mobile service counter at the City Garden Commercial Centre here for the public to forward any complaints or issues.

Its assemblyman Johnny Pang said these mobile counters had also been set up at various locations in the Tanjong Batu area to make it convenient for the public to submit their complaints.

“We have established the mobile counters in the Tanjong Batu area for the convenience of the public and for us to gather their complaints or feedback.

“This is also for the service centre to provide them assistance and resolve the issues,” he said.

Pang also encouraged the Tanjong Batu constituents to visit his Facebook page to find out the locations of these service counters, or to visit the Tanjong Batu Service Centre if they have any complaints or problems.

Members of the public who drop by the mobile service counters can collect their 2024 calendars, whereby a QR code is made available on the calendar for the public to submit online reports via the link https://bit.ly/3pf40PZ.