Woman jailed, fined for using pills to cause death of newborn son

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): A stall helper was jailed for one day and fined RM2,000 by a Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday for using three pills which had caused her son to die after birth.

Magistrate Wan Farrah Farizza Wan Ghazali imposed the sentence on the 22-year-old woman after she admitted to using the pills on July 4 at a rental house at Sadong Jaya here to avoid her 25-week-old baby from being born alive.

The offence was framed under Section 315 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The court heard that the woman went to a hospital in Likas and found that she was 25 weeks pregnant. She later went into labour.

Investigation revealed that the woman went to the hospital after complaining of having stomach pain.

Not long after that, she had delivered a premature baby boy weighing 800 grams but unfortunately he died one hour later due to heart complication.

Further investigation showed that the woman had been having sexual intercourse with her fiance a few months before she went to the city to work.

The court further heard that she was not aware about her pregnancy because of her irregular menses and only came to know about it at the end of June.

Then on July 4, the accused bought three pills for abortion purpose because she was embarrassed and worried that her family would know about her pregnancy.

She had consumed one of the pills while she inserted the other two into her vagina which later caused her to experience severe stomach pain.

The next day, she went to the said hospital accompanied by her fiance.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, a National Legal Aid Foundation counsel, who represented the woman, informed the court that his client is now married with the fiance but she no longer worked in the city.

The lawyer said that his client is currently helping her mother selling at a stall.

He explained that during the incident, the woman was in distress as she had no other recourse to deliver the baby and she was also scared of the backlash that she could face.

However, the counsel said that his client had regretted with what she had done and currently attending counselling sessions prepared for her by the hospital.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose an adequate sentence against the woman which will serve as a lesson to her and would-be offenders from committing a similar offence in future.