Yayasan Bank Rakyat provides digital library in UMS

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) provides a Serambi Ilmu Rakyat or ‘SIR Corner’ equipped with over 100,000 digital contents at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) library.

YBR chairman Datuk Philip Benedict Lasimbang said the initiative aimed at providing a space equipped with two computer sets, desks and 50 E-Library memberships.

“The content in the SIR Corner database makes the digital library a borderless educational hub.

“Information based on 80 percent digital reading materials and 20 percent physical reading materials including journals, scientific books, fiction, magazines and domestic and foreign newspapers opens opportunities for students to study education without limitations,” he said after handing over the facility at the university on Thursday.

The launch of ‘SIR Corner’ is to facilitate the sharing of information through a collection of digital reading materials that suit the local community.

According to Lasimbang, the effort is also one of YBR’s strategies in helping the community in Malaysia, especially in the field of education, both in the rural and urban areas.

Earlier at the event, Lasimbang also handed over monetary assistance to 100 students amounting to RM100,000 which served as early learning assistance for B40 students in UMS.