After two-year vacancy, Paing Tawi appointed pemanca for Sibu’s Iban community

SIBU (Dec 22): The post of pemanca for the Iban community here has finally been filled after two years with the appointment of 60-year-old Paing Tawi.

Sibu District Officer Khalid Andong said Paing’s appointment helps to complete the administrative hierarchy for the lower levels in Sibu District.

“We also hope if there is any vacancy after this – it can be filled in a prompt manner so that administration for the lower level can run smoothly,” he said during the handing over of the notice of appointment today.

Among those present for the ceremony were Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan chairman Robert Lau, and Temenggong Stanley Geramong.

Khalid said overall there were 413 posts in Sibu District comprising 35 community leaders from the Chinese, Malay/Melanau, and Iban communities, as well as 378 for ketua kaum.

“Until this year end, there are still 10 vacancies for community leaders, while there are 132 vacancies for ketua kaum.”

He added the 10 vacancies for community leaders include the penghulu post vacated by Paing upon his appointment as a pemanca.

“We hope the replacement can be done speedily,” he said.

On the definition of ketua kaum, he said this comprised of kapitan, ketua kampung, and tuai rumah.

Paing said his immediate tasks would be to assist the people in Dudong.

“There are still many appeal cases such as land matters and so on related to the Iban community that have yet to be resolved.

“I will work closely with temenggong and penghulu to help try to settle these cases in Sibu,” he said.