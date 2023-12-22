Anwar: Potential Japanese investments a strong vote of confidence in Malaysia’s future

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): The potential investments worth RM6.56 billion from Japanese firms secured during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent working visit to Japan in conjunction with the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit reflect a strong vote of confidence in Malaysia’s future.

Anwar, who just concluded a successful five-day working visit to Tokyo from Dec 16 to 21, said that it is expected to increase Japanese investment in Malaysia to at least RM30 billion this year.

“This is a very strong vote of confidence in Malaysia’s future. These high-value investments will create equally high-quality jobs for more Malaysians, in line with the government’s priorities under the Ekonomi Madani framework and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Japan’s willingness to participate in rebuilding Malaysia,” he said in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today.

Anwar said that he is confident about Malaysia’s shared future in 2024, where the Ekonomi Madani envisages a shared prosperity for all who commit to the Madani government’s reform agenda.

“I am optimistic that if all Malaysians work together as one in realising this vision, there is no challenge we cannot overcome,” he said.

According to the PMO, Anwar’s packed schedule is a testament to Japan’s long-time friendship with, and excitement for, Malaysia’s renewed political stability and bright prospects for its economic growth and transformation.

During the trip, it was also announced that the official Japan–Malaysia relationship is to be elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership status. This important distinction is reserved for Japan’s most important, strategic relationships.

Under this strengthened new partnership, cooperation between Japan and Malaysia is anticipated to expand, across a broad swath of economic, defence, science, technology, innovation, environmental, and cultural spheres.

“The first tangible product of the new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a 400 million yen (RM13 million) Official Security Assistance Grant Aid from Japan to enhance Malaysia’s maritime security.

“This is in addition to a collaboration pact signed between the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA),” the PMO said.

During the working visit, the Prime Minister held one-on-one meetings with Japanese corporations RoHM Wako, NEC Co Ltd (Toshiba) and Mitsui & Co Ltd and participated in a roundtable with 25 Japanese companies, which expressed further interest in increasing their investments in Malaysia.

Anwar also participated in the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit, and met the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako; Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; as well as the Malaysian diaspora in Japan.

He also spoke at the Asia Zero Emission Community Summit.

This was Anwar’s first visit to Japan since becoming Prime Minister on Nov 24, 2022.

He was supported during this trip by a high-level Malaysian delegation including Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and senior government officials. – Bernama