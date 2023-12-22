Anwar receives visit from Abang Johari, Federal-Sarawak ties to be strengthen

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a visit from Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg which saw both leaders agreeing to strengthen cooperation between the state and the Federation.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said cooperation in the field of green energy and growing opportunities for new investments in Sarawak and the Peninsula were among the topics discussed in the meeting.

He also attached a picture of the one-on-one meeting which took place at his office in the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya.

“We also discussed close cooperation in the context of the Unity Government, which will undoubtedly continue to be strengthened for the benefit of the people,” he said. – Bernama