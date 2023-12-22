Body of baby girl found in sanitation garbage bin at KK shopping mall

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): The body of a baby girl was found in a sanitation garbage bin at a shopping mall here yesterday, said Kota Kinabalu District Acting Police Chief Supt Kalsom Idris.

She said police received a report from a supervisor of a cleaning company who found the body while changing the garbage bag at about 9.40pm.

“Police went to the location and, upon inspection, found that the baby’s remains were wrapped in a towel. Also found was a note,” she said in a statement, here, tonight.

Kalsom said the note read “Saya meminta maaf dan meminta tolong mencari tempat sesuai untuk anak saya. Terima kasih pertolongan anda, jangan kecam saya. Saya pun tidak mahu ini terjadi.” (I am sorry and please find a suitable place for my child. Thank you for your help, please don’t condemn me. I never wanted this to happen).

Police are examining the closed-circuit television cameras at the location to identify the suspect, she said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both if convicted.

Police urged those with information regarding the case to contact Inspector Hatikah Ahmad@ Abd Ghani at 016-8337243. – Bernama