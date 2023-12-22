Corporation to expand BeST 2.0 programme to Sarawak, Sabah in 2024

KUCHING (Dec 22): The Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation (Bioeconomy Corporation) will expand its successful BioAgrotech & BioPharmaceutical Employability and Entrepreneurship Specialised Training Programme (BeST 2.0) to Sarawak and Sabah next year.

Its chief executive officer Mohd Khairul Fidzal Abdul Razak, in a statement, emphasised the significance of BeST 2.0 in fostering local talent and industry growth.

“BeST 2.0 will stimulate the growth and expansion of biotechnology and bio-based companies in Borneo by infusing more skilled, innovative local talents into the development of the biotechnology scene in these states.

“This fosters a symbiotic relationship where companies benefit from the knowledge and insights of local talents, leading to relevant and sustainable innovations,” he said.

Launched in 2021 under the 12th Malaysia Plan and supported by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), BeST 2.0 is a six-month programme designed to enhance the employability of graduates by providing them with real-life industry-work experience at biotechnology, bio-based, agriculture/agro-food, and bio-pharmaceutical companies.

The programme has already demonstrated success, with 254 graduates produced and an impressive 95 per cent of participants having secured stable employment.

“This time, BeST 2.0 will be expanding to Sabah and Sarawak, responding to the growing demand for skilled talents in biotechnology and bio-based industries in these two territories.

“These upcoming intakes aim to enrol 80 participants and are scheduled to commence in Quarter 1 and Quarter 2 of 2024,” the statement added.

In this regard, Bioeconomy Corporation is extending an invitation to biotechnology and bio-based companies in Sabah and Sarawak to participate as host companies in the upcoming BeST 2.0 starting January 2024.

Companies interested in hosting participants can apply via website https://form.jotform.com/BiotechCorp/BeST2023_HostCompanyApplication or contact the BeST 2.0 secretariat via email [email protected] or telephone 019-2009367.