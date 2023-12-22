Demak Laut rep disburses MRP grants to 53 associations

KUCHING (Dec 22): Fifty-three registered associations received Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants totalling RM695,000 from Demak Laut assemblyman Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni yesterday.

Dr Hazland, also Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, handed over the grant cheques in a simple ceremony at his office, a press statement said.

He hoped that the financial aid would be effectively utilised to enhance and add to more activities beneficial for the community.

A total of RM161,000 was allocated to Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) in Kampung Tabuan Lama Kuching, Kampung Sejingkat, Kampung Bako Hulu, Kampung Semilang, and Pine Villa Garden Home/Dusun Bayu Pristana. Jawatankuasa Perkampungan Demak Laut also received RM20,000.

The Neighbourhood Watch Committees (KRT) each received RM5,000, benefiting entities such as KRT Kampung Sejingkat Ulu, KRT Taman Mesra Bako, KRT Kampung Muhibbah Seberang Pending, KRT Kampung Bako Hulu, KRT Kampung Pinggan Jaya, KRT Kampung Tiang Api, KRT PIDB Demak Laut, KRT Taman RMR Muara Tebas, KRT Kampung Semilang, KRT Kampung Sejingkat Hilir, KRT Kampung Bako Hilir, KRT Kampung Hijrah Bako, and KRT Kampung Tabuan Melayu.

Dr Hazland also extended financial aid of RM5,000 to each Tabika Kemas, including those in Kampung Semilang, Kastam, Kampung Muara Tebas, Tabika Kemas Kampung Senari, Tabika Kemas Kampung Goebilt, Tabika Kemas Kampung Tabuan Cemerlang, Tabika Kemas Kampung Tabuan Hilir, Tabika Kemas Kampung Tabuan Lot Dani, Tabika Kemas Kampong Tanjung Bako, Tabika Kemas SPS Bako Hijrah, Tabika Kemas Kampung Sejingkat, Tabika Kemas Skim Penemepatan Bako, Tabika Kemas Kampung Tabuan Hj Drahman, and Tabika Kemas Taman Sepakat Jaya.

Recognising the importance of education, contributions totalling RM40,000 and RM30,000 were respectively allocated to the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of SMK Bako and SMK Seri Setia to support efforts to enhance the educational landscape, particularly in Demak Laut.

Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Demak Laut branch and Kelab Demak Laut 4×4 also received RM30,000 each.

Meanwhile, other recipients included the Persekutuan Perkumpulan Wanita Kampung Sejingkat, Persatuan Bekas Polis Malaysia Petra Jaya branch, Kelab Bina Insan Kampung Bako, Kelab Kecergasan Tarian Komuniti Kuching, Kejiranan Mesra Taman Sepakat Jaya, and Pine Villa, Sarawak Police Civilian Staff Union received RM5,000 each.

Also receiving the aid were the Persatuan Bot Penambang Taman Negara Bako (RM10,000), Persatuan Ketua Masyarakat Melayu Bahagian Kuching (RM10,000), Kejiranan Mesra Kampung Bako Seberang (RM10,000), and Kelab Motosikal Berkuasa Tinggi Borneo (RM10,000).

Dr Hazland hoped that these contributions would significantly aid local communities through the implementation of impactful programmes by the respective associations.

He further advised the recipients to exercise prudent financial management to ensure the successful realisation of their associations’ goals.