Elderly woman killed, 12 families made homeless in Inanam fire

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): An elderly woman was killed while 12 families were made homeless in a fire at Kampung Kalansanan in Inanam here on Thursday.

State Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director of Operations Hj Hamsa Isnurdini said teams from the Lintas, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran fire stations were dispatched to the location upon receiving a distress call at 11.10pm.

Hamsa said the fire destroyed 12 wooden houses, which were built close together, and fighters only managed to control the blaze by 1.16am on Friday.

He said the charred remains of a woman was found among debris while they were carrying out an investigation at the scene.

She was identified as Idam bt Hamid, 50.

Three other victims suffered burns on their hands and bodies.

Hamsa said the operation ended at 4.50am and the cause of the fire and total losses were under investigation.

He added that all the victims are currently taking shelter at a nearby community hall.