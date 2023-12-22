General election documents for Lanang parliamentary seat disposed of

SIBU (Dec 22): The disposal process of all general election documents for the P211 Lanang parliamentary seat proceeded smoothly at the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Depot at Jalan Teng Chin Hua yesterday.

Led by the Election Manager for P211 Lanang, Teng Ming Min, the disposal process started at 9am.

The process only took about half an hour.

However, no candidate or their representatives attended the morning’s disposal process, despite prior notification.

Teng stated that the disposal of election documents could proceed without the presence of contesting candidates or their representatives, as they had been informed.

He emphasised that the disposal involved general election documents for the P211 Lanang parliamentary seat, while ballot papers were disposed of by the Election Commission (EC) in Kuching.

“All election documents must be disposed of before the end of this year following the election results announced last April,” he told reporters.

In the 15th General Election late last year, the P211 Lanang seat witnessed a four-cornered fight between the incumbent Alice Lau Kiong Yieng of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Wong Ching Yong.

Also in the race were the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Priscilla Lau and Independent candidate Wong Tiing Kiong.

Alice Lau successfully defended the Lanang parliamentary seat with a majority of 11,544 votes, securing 30,120 votes. Ching Yong garnered 18,576 votes, Priscilla Lau 3,663 votes, and Tiing Kiong 587 votes.