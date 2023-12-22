Hope Place concludes charity expedition after Ulu Rajang longhouse visits

KUCHING (Dec 22): Hope Place Kuching recently concluded the 10th year of its ‘Charity without Borders’ (CWB#10) initiative by visiting seven longhouses in Ulu Rajang.

This year’s expedition, organised by Chamo 4×4 Club, witnessed the participation of 157 modified 4×4 vehicles and 440 participants, making it the largest convoy to date, with international teams joining the cause.

CWB#10 started in Bintulu town, where the opening ceremony, graced by Deputy Minister of Digital Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, was held on Dec 15 in the presence of Hope Place Kuching president Chong Hai Eng.

The ceremony was also witnessed by Progressive Democratic Party senior vice-president Roland Duat, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, Penghulu Peter Ho, and representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Flagged off by Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang early Dec 16, the convoy started their 10-hour journey to the interiors of Ulu Rajang, with stops at Long Tanyit, Long Kajang, Long Abit, Long Lidem, Lesong Naha Nyabung, Long Lebuie, and Long Kebuho, among others.

The convoy also comprised 17 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, medical assistants, as well as state Health Department deputy director (Medical) Dr Azlee Ayub.

The medical team conducted general health screenings and dentistry services for the villagers.

Additionally, firefighters in Belaga and representatives from Sarawak Energy provided fire and electrical safety demonstrations to enhance the community’s well-being.

The expedition extended beyond basic healthcare, with the convoy providing food contributions worth RM75,000, including 500 packets of rice.

Special children’s programmes were also organised, featuring the distribution of Christmas gifts, school supplies, and interactive games. Over 300 village children actively participated in the programmes.

For the first time, the NGO also set up a ‘pop-up’ mini library at Long Tanyit, Long Lidem, and Lesong Naha Nyabung, with over 200 books arranged for the enjoyment of the community.

“In total, there were 220 ‘pintu’ and about 2,500 villagers. It took the team two whole days to reach out to these longhouses, and the convoy came back to Bintulu earlier this week,” said Hope Place in a statement yesterday.

In this regard, Chong expressed gratitude to sponsors to this year’s CWB#10.

Notable contributors include Estromewah for sponsoring 35 fire extinguishers, Sam Fah Enterprise for sponsoring 300 sets of school stationeries, and Bintulu donors who generously contributed 500 packets of rice. Kuching donors also played their part by providing 50 Christmas gifts.

“CWB has reached a significant milestone; since 2013, we have together brought our love, care and hope to 38 interior longhouses all over Sarawak.

“Hope Place has grown, not only helping the needy but also empowering public volunteers and our recipients. We have developed and raised a young and vibrant team that is constantly expanding its boundaries to help more people.

“It’s not just about breaking geographical boundaries; to us, there are no cultural boundaries, no socio-economic boundaries, and no age boundaries,” said Chong.

Together with Hope Place, joining this year’s charity expedition were Kelab Cabaran Pacuan 4Roda Bintulu, Chamo 4×4 Club Bintulu, Musang Winch 4×4 Bintulu, Belaga 4×4 Club, Lee Global 4×4 Club, Kuching 4×4 volunteers, Simanggang Pigeon 4×4 Club, Kelab Pemilik 4×4 Sibu, Sibu 4×4 volunteers, Miri Oil Town Hash House Harrier 4×4, Batu Niah 4×4 Club, Mukah 4×4 Club, Bukit Bigau Kelebu Club Bintulu, Lawas 4×4 Club, Borneo Triton Club, Limbang 4×4 Club, Kapit 4×4 volunteers, and Anak Gajah 4×4 Meluan.

Besides Sarawak, the 4×4 convoy also came from Sabah and West Malaysia, as well as international teams from Brunei and the Philippines. Three volunteers from Hope Place were also there to help out with their activities.