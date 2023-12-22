Ipoh insurance agent loses RM333,600 to investment scam

IPOH (Dec 22): An insurance agent lost RM333,600 after being duped into investing in a non-existent online investment scheme.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 46-year-old man from Taman Pari here claimed to have met a woman named “Eva” on Facebook on Oct 15.

“The woman, who is said to be an administrator for a WhatsApp group, duped the victim into investing through an application called ‘Bain Online’.

“The victim made 12 transactions amounting to RM333,600 to five bank accounts between Oct 19 and Dec 12,” he said in a statement last night.

The victim only realised he had been cheated after he was asked by Eva to pay a commission of RM57,400 in order for him to withdraw the investment profit.

Mohd Yusri said the victim then lodged a police report on Dec 19, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also reminded the public to be wary of any investment offers made on social media that promise unrealistic returns, especially through financial or investment applications that are not approved by Bank Negara Malaysia or the Security Commission.

Members of the public can contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997 if they have fallen victim to non-existent investment schemes.

Those with enquiries about fraud-related crimes can also send a WhatsApp message to the police commercial crime investigation department Infoline at 013-2111222 from 8am to 8pm. — Bernama