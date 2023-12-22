Jobless man in Kuching caught with stolen motorcycle jailed 8 months

KUCHING (Dec 22): An unemployed man was sentenced yesterday to eight months in jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here to assisting in the concealment of a stolen motorcycle.

Leong Jun Shin, 26, made the plea before magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after the charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code was read to him.

The Section provides imprisonment that may extend to seven years or a fine, upon conviction.

Leong committed the offence at the motorcycle parking lot of a shopping centre in Mile 6, Jalan Penrissen at around 7pm on Dec 14, 2023.

According to the case facts, the owner of the motorcycle discovered the machine missing from the parking lot at around 5pm that same day and proceeded to lodge a police report.

Police personnel investigating the case found Leong in the same area about two hours later in the act of spray-painting a motorcycle.

A check of the machine’s chassis number confirmed it was the one reported stolen, and Leong was placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, Leong was sentenced to an additional three months in jail after pleading guilty in the same court to a charge of abusing drugs under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

He was also ordered to undergo supervision for two years upon the completion of his sentence.

He was tested positive for methamphetamine at the Kuching Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office at around 4am on Oct 27, 2016.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted both cases, while Leong was unrepresented by counsel.