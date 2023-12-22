JPJ closely monitoring vehicle movements in Sarawak under Christmas ops

KUCHING (Dec 22): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is closely monitoring the movement of all vehicles across Sarawak as part of its special operation for Christmas.

Enforcement division head Sapiah Putit said the operation codenamed ‘Ops Perayaan Hari Krismas’ began today and will run until Dec 28.

“The operation is targeted at public, private, and business transportation. Mobile surveillance will also be conducted at main roads all over Sarawak during the operation period,” she said.

The statement was issued after her visit to Kuching Sentral bus terminal today.

She said the statewide operation will ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, especially as travellers make their way back to their home villages for Christmas as well as the school holidays.