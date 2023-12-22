Julaihi: PetrosNiaga invests over RM50 mln to strengthen supply network

KUCHING (Dec 22): PetrosNiaga Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), has invested more than RM50 million to strengthen its supply network.

PetrosNiaga became the state’s sole liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributor for households, commercial and industrial sectors on Dec 1 following the expiration and non-renewal of MyGaz Sdn Bhd’s distribution licence.

In a statement today, Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi said the investment would also upgrade storage capacity, inject replacement cylinders and enhance logistics management to ensure, among others, zero cost for cylinder exchanges by customers throughout Sarawak.

“There is no cost absorption by the Sarawak Government for the subsidised LPG gas cylinders,” he said.

Julaihi said PetrosNiaga has already established a distribution supply network comprising 65 dealers and 280 sub-dealers throughout Sarawak, including MYGaz dealers, sub-dealers and retailers who have transitioned to PetrosNiaga’s distribution network.

The minister said that since Dec 1, the exchange for Petros’ red or green cylinders has proceeded smoothly in a majority of areas in Sarawak, and about 165,000 yellow cylinders throughout the state were exchanged within three weeks.

Julaihi said this represented over 50 per cent of the expected exchange, surpassing the targeted three-month period for this exchange.

“Consumers are urged not to panic as there is no time limit for the exchange of cylinders, and customers are advised to exchange when their cylinders are empty. There are no additional charges for customers to switch from yellow to Petros subsidised LPG cylinders.

“The subsidised LPG for households is a controlled item with its price set at RM26.60 for self-collection at any PetrosNiaga’s network of dealers across Sarawak,” he said.

Under the Sarawak Distribution of Gas Ordinance, no person or business shall distribute or carry out any LPG-related activities, including the sales of LPG in Sarawak, without a valid licence issued under the Ordinance.

Customers are urged to call PetrosNiaga’s Customer Service at 1300-88-2122 if any dealers, sub-dealers or retailers impose additional fees or refuse to accept the exchange of Petros LPG cylinders.

The state ministry also appeals for the cooperation of all parties to avoid sharing or reacting to false, unverified information that caused panic-buying and to work closely with PetrosNiaga and its dealers to resolve any issues during this transition period. – Bernama