Lun Bawang lass from Lawas crowned first Miss Petite Continental Malaysia

KUCHING (Dec 22): Theresa Gadung was crowned Miss Petite Continental Malaysia 2023, beating 11 other finalists from across the country at the grand finale held at Dynasty Hotel in Miri recently.

Moreover, the 19-year-old Lun Bawang from Lawas also walked away with a cash prize of RM5,000.

“I didn’t expect this at all, but I am grateful.

“I will keep parts of the prize money as savings for my family’s future, as we all know that Covid-19 is coming back now.

“Apart from that, I’ll also share part of it with an old folks’ home or orphanage for a charity programme.

“I’m planning to join more pageants until I can get myself to the next stage. Of course I’m not going to stop here,” enthused Theresa.

A manicurist by profession, Theresa also expressed her advocacy for policies aimed at preventing abuse in families and expanding the access to treatment and essential services for children, youths and families who had experienced trauma.

“It is important to promote psychological knowledge to prevent violence and trauma, providing evidence-based treatments, and disseminating child maltreatment prevention and early intervention strategies in local communities,” said the Lun Bawang beauty, who also clinched Miss Best Catwalk subsidiary award.

First runner-up Sonia Zizi from Kuching walked away with RM3,000 and also the Miss Favourite subsidiary award, while Shafaziella from Batu Niah placed third position bagging RM2,000 and also the Miss Cultural subsidiary award.

The Top 3 finalists each received a tiara, a sash, a trophy, a bouquet, and perfume products from Tonilicious worth RM250.

Angeline Michael, Eunice James, and Felliciti Edang, who placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, were given RM1,000 each along with other prizes. In addition, Felliciti also won the Miss Popular subsidiary award.

Dierdre Cynthia from Batu Niah claimed the title of Miss Body Beautiful, while Joan Ng from Miri was crowned Miss Photogenic.

Other contestants were Nurul Nazwa, Winnie Rohani, Dania Suffiya and Rita Purnama.

The inaugural Miss Petite Continental Malaysia was organised by Sarawak-based event management and talent agency Brenda’s Art Paradise, with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.