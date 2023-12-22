Lutong villager stumbles upon crocodile during late-night stroll

MIRI (Dec 22): A Kampung Pasir, Lutong villager, who was taking a stroll outside his house on Thursday (Dec 21) night, had the shock of his life when he stumbled upon a crocodile.

He then quickly contacted the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for help.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said a distress call was received around 10.05pm from the complainant saying that a crocodile had been spotted by the river near Kampung Pasir.

“A team of four personnel was later dispatched to the location, which was about 7km from the fire station.

“Upon arrival at the location, the crocodile was nowhere to be found, but firefighters did a few rounds of patrols around the area and informed Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for assistance to set up a trap at the said location,” said a statement.

Bomba also advised the complainant not to go anywhere near the river during high tide for fear that the crocodile would return.

The operation ended at 10.40pm.