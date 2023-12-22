Man in Miri suffers broken arm after crashing vehicle into drain

MIRI (Dec 22): A man broke his left arm after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Thursday night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the vehicle skidded and crashed into a drain at Taman Tunku.

Bomba received a distress call about the accident at 11.28pm.

A team of seven personnel from Miri Central fire station was dispatched to the location around 10 minutes away from the station.

“Upon arrival at the location, a vehicle was found to have crashed into a drain after being involved in a single-vehicle accident.

“We also found the driver, who had injured his arm,” said the statement.

After placing a neck brace on the driver, firefighters successfully extricated him from the vehicle.

He was then transported to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The operation ended at 12.10am after firefighters deemed the location to be safe.