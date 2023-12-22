Minister: Report to PetrosNiaga if LPG dealers charge additional fees for cylinder exchange

KUCHING (Dec 22): Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) customers are advised to lodge a report with PetrosNiaga Sdn Bhd against any dealer, sub-dealer or retailer imposing additional fees or refusing to accept the exchange of Petros LPG cylinders.

The complaints can be filed by calling PetrosNiaga’s Customer Service at 1300-88-2122.

In a statement, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi said there is no additional charge for customers to switch to Petros subsidised LPG cylinders.

He said the subsidised LPG for households is a controlled item with its price set at RM26.60 per cylinder for self-collection at any PetrosNiaga’s network of dealers across Sarawak.

PetrosNiaga, a licensed business entity for subsidised LPG gas, has invested more than RM50 million to strengthen its supply network, upgrade storage capacity, inject replacement cylinders and enhance logistics management, to ensure, among others, zero cost for cylinder exchanges by customers throughout Sarawak, Julaihi added.

He pointed out that there is no cost absorption by the Sarawak government for the subsidised LPG gas cylinders.

PetrosNiaga also has already put in place a distribution supply network of 65 dealers and 280 sub-dealers throughout Sarawak and this includes MyGaz dealers, sub-dealers and retailers who have transitioned to PetrosNiaga’s distribution network.

Since Dec 1 this year, exchange for Petros’ red or green cylinders has proceeded smoothly in a majority of areas in Sarawak, Julaihi said.

“About 165,000 yellow cylinders throughout Sarawak were exchanged within three weeks. This represented over 50 per cent of the expected exchange, surpassing the targeted three-month period for this exchange.

“Consumers are urged not to panic as there is no time limit for the exchange of cylinders and customers are advised to exchange when their cylinders are empty. There are no additional charges for customers to switch from yellow to Petros’ subsidised LPG cylinders.”

Julaihi also pointed out that under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance, no person or business shall distribute or carry out any LPG related activities, including the sales of LPG in Sarawak without a valid licence issued under the Ordinance.

“The ministry also appeals for cooperation of all parties to avoid sharing or reacting to false, unverified information that could cause panic-buying, and to work closely with PetrosNiaga and its dealers to resolve any issues during this transition period,” he said.