Mohamed Fauzi Kamis is new First Division Infantry commander

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 22): Maj Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis is the Malaysian Armed Forces First Division Infantry’s 30th commander.

The former assistant chief of staff personnel services replaces Maj Gen Datuk Hassan Embong, who will assume the position of army inspector-general.

The handover ceremony was held at the Muara Tuang Camp here today, witnessed by Eastern Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi.

It saw the participation of 27 officers and 461 personnel of rank-and-file led by Royal Malay Regiment 11th Battalion commanding officer Lt Col Mohd Fuad Nazri, and was accompanied by the First Division Infantry’s band led by drum major W/O II Madzli Ibnu from the Royal Armoured Corps.

Hassan served as First Division commander for 15 months from Sept 5 last year and will be transferred to the Army headquarters’ Inspectorate Division.

In his speech, Hassan expressed pride in the cooperation extended throughout his tenure.

Despite the division’s satisfactory performance throughout this year, he said many issues and weaknesses still need to be rectified.

“I remind myself and everyone not to engage in criminal activities and immoral behaviours such as drug abuse, illicit relationships, criminal cases, bullying, and unauthorised absence.

“Throughout 2023, I have observed an increase in these matters, especially in cases of drug abuse involving all ranks of personnel,” he pointed out.

He stressed the army would not compromise on issues such as drug abuse.

“Termination will be the end to such disgraceful acts,” he asserted.