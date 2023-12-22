Motac @ Bintulu programme to be held Dec 29-31

KUCHING (Dec 22): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac), in collaboration with the Sarawak government and the Bintulu Administrative Office, will organise Motac @ Bintulu programme from Dec 29 to 31.

In a statement today, Motac said that the programme would take place at Lapang Lasar Kenyalang (Old Airport Site) in Bintulu.

“The primary focus of the programme is to offer opportunities for the community to generate income through business activities, the sale of handicraft products, and performances by artistes.

“The programme also provides opportunities for local residents and tourists to appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of Malaysia through arts, culture, and heritage activities, with particular focus on the Bintulu community,” the statement read.

The Motac @ Bintulu event will also showcase the ‘Kraf Borneo Kita’ Festival, which will run until Jan 7, involving 75 local craft entrepreneurs from Sarawak, Sabah, and Peninsular Malaysia, specialising in textiles, forest products, agricultural products, metal products, and various crafts.

In addition, the event will host various food and beverage stalls with 100 booths, accompanied by stage performances featuring a diverse range of exciting activities such as dance performances, singing, buskers, and local bands.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing will officiate the event on Dec 31 at 8pm. – Bernama