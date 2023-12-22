New trendy cafes spur business growth in Padungan, says mayor

KUCHING (Dec 22): There is a growing trend in local food brand businesses in Padungan, noted Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Wee said new trendy cafes have revived the town as they spurred the growth of other businesses that have slowed the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, most of the food cafes are set up by young Sarawakian entrepreneurs.

“I’m very happy to welcome another food and beverage outlet coming into Padungan.

“This is the fifth new outlet coming up. To me it is a very good sign, because after Covid-19, we are moving into the recovery stage, and to me, this is an encouragement because I think people start to have confidence.

“So, we are very happy that the investors of F&B outlets have confidence in this area now,” he said when met after officiating the opening of IG Ais Kacang restaurant at Jalan Padungan here yesterday.

Commenting further, Wee said new ideas from new young entrepreneurs are much needed to ensure the sustainability of the city’s renewal plan.

Citing the opening of the second branch of IG Ais Kacang restaurant in Padungan as an example, he said this depicts the increase in confidence and the vibrancy of the local businesses.

Thus, he added, the city council would be looking at ways to provide support to encourage more young entrepreneurs to set up business in the area, while improving the infrastructure in the area.

“We are supporting our local brand. It’s very important that when the young entrepreneurs start with the investment, they create their own brand. We have to give whatever support we have,” he said, adding the city council would hold a dialogue with shop tenants and owners in the area to gain feedback.

“We are getting all the operators, whether shop owners or shop tenants. We want more new ideas to bring back more businesses in this area.

“We also have installed another CCTV, meaning that here we have three CCTVs, one at the front, the back and in the middle.

“We want to make people have confidence to come back to Padungan by making sure the safety of their business premises,” he said.

Asked on the main cause that had dampened businesses growth in the area, Wee said it was the lack of restaurants operating at night, which had caused inconvenience especially to tourists staying around the area.