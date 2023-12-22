Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah children treated to Christmas party

KUCHING (Dec 22): Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah children attended a Christmas party organised by Kuching Love Book Association on Wednesday.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng was among those spreading the joy of the season at the event.

“I am filled with joy and warmth as I stand before you on this special Christmas event, surrounded by your bright smiles and eager faces. Today is a day of magic, of love, and of togetherness, and I am truly honoured to share this moment with each and every one of you,” Wee was quoted as saying in a press statement made available today.

He said the innocence, laughter, and boundless enthusiasm of children remind all of the true meaning of Christmas.

“Christmas is a time of miracles, a time when the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and when the spirit of generosity and kindness fills the air. And what better way to celebrate this magical season than with the pure-hearted souls that grace our presence today – the children.

“To our incredible children, whose lives have been a journey of unimaginable challenges and breathtaking courage, I stand here in awe of your bravery and unwavering spirit. Know that within these walls, within this community, you are enveloped in a tapestry of love, support, and unwavering care,” he said.

Wee also commended the immense contributions of caregivers at the children’s home.

“To the remarkable caregivers, volunteers, and staff of this home, your tireless dedication and unconditional love bestowed upon these children are the bedrock of their transformation. Your selfless efforts form the foundation upon which our children bloom and thrive,” he said.

He called for the celebration to be a testament of shared commitment to create a world where every child feels safe, heard, and valued.

“Let us continue to nurture a community where every child is empowered to dream, to learn, and to embrace a future brimming with possibilities,” he added.