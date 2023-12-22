Sarawak Manufacturers’ Association raises RM2,690 at food fair event

KUCHING (Dec 22): Sarawak Manufacturers’ Association (SMA) raised a total of RM2,690 for the Sarawak Scout Council at the Sarawak Scout Christmas Food Fair held at Jubilee Hall last Sunday.

Responding to the call from the event coordinator for SMA, Rita Ting, members of the association stepped forward with open hearts, generously donating their products for the noble cause.

The list of contributors were Sundrop Fruit Juice SB, Kit Hin Company SB, Reka Jaya Plantation SB, M M B Marketing Company SB, Leaves Food Industries SB, Yii Guo Foods Industries SB, and Stamping Confectionery SB.

In a statement yesterday, Ting, who is also F&B chairperson, expressed her heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the association, acknowledging the generosity and support of the donors.

In another development, SMA in collaboration with JQ Chai Chartered Accountant has organised a coffee talk session on 2024 Budget and e-invoicing.

About 40 participants, predominantly members of the association, gathered to delve into the intricacies of the 2024 Budget and the implications of the new e-invoicing regulations at the event held at the Sarawak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry conference facility last Saturday.

Following the talk delivered by Jackie Chai, SMA vice president Stephen Hii and Rita Ting presented her a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the association.