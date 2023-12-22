Sarawakian archers perform well at Indonesian meet

SIBU (Dec 22): Two archers from Sarawak did the state and country proud at the Patih Laga 3 Spirit of Nusantara archery competition held in Surabaya, Indonesia recently.

In the individual 70m category, Muhammad Zakuwan from Mukah Traditional Archery Club came in third, while Edruze Sulaiman from Bintulu ATM was fourth.

They were among 11 archers from Malaysia to join the championship.

The competition attracted a total of 350 contestants, with the majority being from Indonesia.

The competition also aimed to foster closer rapport between Malaysian and Indonesian archers.