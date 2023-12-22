Sarawakian broadcasting icon Coma Smith passes away

KUCHING (Dec 22): Sarawakian broadcasting icon Coma Smith passed away today at the age of 70.

The former Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) radio announcer’s daughter Vanessa told The Borneo Post that Coma was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital on Wednesday due to shortness of breath coupled with a persistent cough.

“The condition worsened yesterday until he was intubated. When he was intubated, he was detected with a heart attack and, unfortunately, worsened this morning until he passed away at 10.59am today.

“According to the doctor in the ward, the cause of death was attributed to a hidden heart attack,” Vanessa shared.

She said her father had been battling diabetes and hypertension, conditions he managed with regular check-ups.

Vanessa recalls her father was committed to his career and family.

“As far as I remember he really enjoyed his job so much, did so much travelling.

“He really liked to joke around and tease elders and kids. After his retirement, he always brought his granddaughter to an eatery for mi kolok. He is a very great papa, we will always miss him in many ways,” she said.

Coma’s extensive career in broadcasting left an indelible mark on Sarawak’s media landscape.

Colleagues and listeners will remember him for his distinctive voice and engaging presence.

Among those with fond memories of Coma is former RTM Kuching English Service head Anthony Ramanair.

“I had known him for many years. We worked together and enjoyed our friendship for a very long time.

“He was a good colleague and good friend. A man who seldom complained about work. We’re going to miss him. May he rest in peace,” he said.

Francis Chan, who was formerly with RTM Sarawak’s English Service, also paid tribute to Coma.

“Coma was more than a colleague to me. He was a dear friend who was very dedicated in his work. I will cherish my memory of him and his smiles,” said Chan.