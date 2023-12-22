SEB achieves 18 pct of goal to plant 500,000 trees

KAPIT (Dec 22): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has managed to plant around 90,000 trees of various species throughout the state.

This is 18 per cent of its goal to plant 500,000 trees by 2030.

SEB Community Wellbeing and Development senior manager Douglas Pungga Lawang said the energy company began its greening programme in 2020.

“SEB is the first corporate firm in Malaysia to commit to the ‘The Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign under the UN (United Nations) Global Compact Network.

“SEB is committed to achieve science-based emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement on Global Weather. SEB embarked on the tree planting programme to increase forested land,” he said.

Douglas said this during a recent tree planting programme at the Lily Pond compound organised by the Forest Department in collaboration with SEB and Kapit District Council (KDC).

He added SEB works closely with the Forest Department, which supplies the trees to be planted.