Friday, December 22
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Tabung Haji presents RM1.8 mln in business tithes to Sarawak

Tabung Haji presents RM1.8 mln in business tithes to Sarawak

0
Posted on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Tabing Haji a statement said Sarawak Baitulmal Fund deputy general manager  Bolhassan Iskandar Taibi received the payment from its Sabah and Sarawak regional director, Datuk Nurlaila Said, at an event here. – Bernama photo

KUCHING (Dec 22): Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today presented its business tithes totaling RM1,886,165.94 for the financial year 2022 to the Sarawak Baitulmal Fund.

TH, in a statement said Sarawak Baitulmal Fund deputy general manager  Bolhassan Iskandar Taibi received the payment from its Sabah and Sarawak regional director, Datuk Nurlaila Said, at an event here.

Nurlaila said the contribution is part of the pilgrim board’s corporate social responsibility programme reflecting its commitment as an organisation attentive to the welfare of Muslims in Malaysia.

She expressed the hope that the tithe distribution would ease the burden and provide adequate assistance, ultimately improving the living standards of recipients in Sarawak. – Bernama

Sponsored links