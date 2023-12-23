2023 Revisited: Of crimes, effective policing and preventive measures

THE discoveries of abandoned newborn babies over the past few months have raised concerns, prompting swift police responses to these baby-dumping cases.

Aug 18: A newborn baby girl was found by the waste collection workers at a dumpster at Moyan Square in Batu Kawa, Kuching, where the authority was immediately alerted of this shocking discovery.

Nov 23: A lifeless newborn baby, believed to be only several days old, was found by a passer-by near the dumpsters in Batu Kawa Township, Kuching, at around midnight. A video, which had gone viral on social media, showed the baby lying in a fetal position, buried in heaps of rubbish. The police, upon arrival, transported the body to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH)’s Forensics Department for further investigation. Upon the discovery, the police arrested a 23-year-old foreign woman in connection with the case.

Nov 29: In a separate incident, residents in Bandar Baru Samariang, Kuching, discovered a newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still intact. The baby was sent to the SGH for medical checks, before being referred to the Welfare Department for further action.

In The Borneo Post’s report dated Dec 3, federal Women, Family and Community Development Ministry said it would enhance collaboration with the state Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) to address social ills, including baby-dumping.

The minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said her ministry, through its agencies, would plan for more intervention programmes to address the problems, which had been a serious social concern in Malaysia.

Tragic murder of little girl: Mother and boyfriend detained

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a six-year-old girl was found dead at Kampung Kranji in Bau, leading to the detention of the child’s mother and the arrest of her 35-year-old boyfriend.

The case came to light when the man confessed to beating the girl and discarding her lifeless body in the bushes at Kampung Kranji.

It is believed that the murder took place on Dec 17, 2022.

DSP Poge Nyaon, who was Bau police chief at the time, reported that the male suspect was apprehended at an auto-parts store in Kuching on Jan 4.

During the interrogation, the 35-year-old admitted to physically assaulting the girl and revealed the gruesome details of how he disposed of the body.

The suspect then led the police to the location where he discarded the body.

The girl’s mother, who was present during the identification of the body, confirmed that it was her daughter’s based on the clothing and a doll.

The body was transferred to the Forensics Unit of the SGH for post-mortem to determine cause of death.

The man was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty upon conviction, in Bau Magistrates’ Court on Jan 19.

The accused did not enter a plea during the court appearance. The court later set March 30 next year for the re-mention of the case, pending the submission of the forensics report.

The child’s mother, previously detained to assist with the investigation, is set to become one of the prosecution’s key witnesses.

Her testimony may provide critical insights into the circumstances leading up to the tragic event.

Escape from Padawan lock-up

A widespread manhunt was conducted to nab two Indonesian detainees, who had escaped from the Tapah police station lock-up in Padawan.

The two, apprehended on June 7 for immigration-related offences, fled the station at around 1pm on June 12.

The foreigners, identified as Kelvin and Bony, are both from East Java.

Then-Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri expressed concern over the incident, stating that an immediate and comprehensive operation, named ‘Op Tutup’ was initiated in the Padawan District to track down the escapees.

“All elements of the force have been mobilised for the operation,” he said in an official release.

The detainees’ escape had raised questions about the security measures at the Tapah police station lock-up, prompting the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the situation.

One of the escapees, 21-year-old Kelvin, was caught by the police on June 15.

Mohd Azman, in a press conference, revealed that Kelvin was captured at around 9.20am near a recreational fishing pond at Mile 22, within a 1km radius from the police station.

Kelvin did not resist arrest and appeared fatigued, with visible scratches on his arms and legs due to time spent in the nearby jungle.

Authorities immediately conducted a medical examination on Kelvin before placing him back in police custody.

The focus of the manhunt then shifted onto 31-year-old Bony, with searches conducted in various areas including Semedang, Bau and Kampung Sapit, in Padawan.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed that the search for Bony on June 18 involved over 154 personnel, including members of the General Operations Force (GOF) Tiger Platoon.

Nearby villages and jungles around Tapah, Beratok and Siburan were scoured, but Bony has yet to be found and remains at large.

It is informed that the two detainees went their separate ways right after they escaped.

Kelvin, now in custody, may face charges under Section 224 of the Penal Code for escaping from lawful custody, punishable by a two-year jail sentence or a fine, upon conviction.

Authorities urge the public to provide any information on Bony’s whereabouts by contacting the Padawan District police headquarters (IPD) on 082-862 233 or go to the nearest police station.

The investigation is on-going.

Riot in Kanowit District Office carpark

On Sept 12, a group of men armed with sticks attacked two people at the carpark behind the Kanowit District Office.

In a video that went viral on social media, the gang was seen assaulting the two unarmed individuals at the carpark, while causing damage to two individuals’ vehicles.

In a press conference at IPD Kuching, then-Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri Mohd Azman assured the public that an in-depth investigation would be carried out to track down the suspects.

As of now, the suspects and the cause of the incident are still unknown.

Drugs worth RM47.2 million seized in Miri

Miri police achieved a breakthrough this year, having confiscated 768.5kg of drugs, with an estimated street value of RM47.2 million.

The joint operation on June 18 by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Departments (NCID) Bukit Aman and Sarawak, led to the arrest of three local men on suspicion of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate in the city.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din disclosed the success of the operation in a press conference held at Miri police headquarters.

The raids, which ran between 1.30am and 4pm, were carried out on an entertainment outlet, three premises believed to be used for drug storage, and an open area within the city.

The seized drugs included 686.7kg of ketamine, 81.8kg of methamphetamine, and 1.15g of Erimin 5 pills.

The drugs, said Kamarudin, were brought into Malaysia from Brazil and Taiwan by a sophisticated syndicate utilising courier services, and were then stored in residential premises before being distributed to the local market.

The syndicate, which demonstrated an elaborate network of operations, is said to have been active since February this year.

All three suspects, aged between 28 and 37, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Two of the suspects had previous records related to drugs and criminal offences.

The seized items also included a car valued at RM80,000; cash amounting to RM2,800; and jewellery worth RM1,957. The cumulative value of the confiscated items reached RM47,292,389.

The three suspects were remanded for seven days, starting June 19, to facilitate police investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for severe punishment, including the death penalty or life imprisonment, and at least 15 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The Bukit Aman and Sarawak NCID have demonstrated their commitment in combating drug-related crimes, as well as ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

Crocodile encounters

Sarawak, known for its rich biodiversity, recently had two significant events involving crocodiles, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by both the authorities and the residents.

A tragedy struck at Sungai Skrang, near Betong on Oct 14 when a crocodile attacked and claimed the life of Chaong Baringai, the 67-year-old Rumah Baloi headman.

The body was discovered by the villagers the next day. Deep bite marks could be seen on the neck and right side of the head.

It is said that the victim was at the riverbank to fill water into his knapsack sprayer, when tragedy struck.

A collaboration between Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC)’s Swift Wildlife Action Team and the Civil Defence Force (APM), proved successful with the capture of a 11-foot crocodile in Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Baram on Dec 6.

Weighing 100kg, the reptile was later relocated to the Miri Crocodile Farm.

The success of this operation underlined the importance of coordinated efforts in managing and mitigating potential threats posed by crocodiles in local communities.

Due to the growing population of crocodiles in Sarawak, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh pointed out that over 100 permits for crocodile culling had been issued.

Notably, a change in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) status from Schedule 1 to Schedule 2 now allows the sale of crocodile products in both local and overseas markets.

The recent events underscored the delicate balance between conservation efforts and ensuring public safety in regions inhabited by crocodiles.

In highlighting the management of reptile populations, tragic incidents like the one in Betong calls for the attention of the authorities, wildlife experts and local communities to look for sustainable solutions that would safeguard both humans and the diverse wildlife of Sarawak.

MV Tung Sung maritime accident

On July 19, the MV Tung Sung, a cargo ship, capsized near Pulau Burung in Sebuyau.

Led by the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak, the extensive search and rescue (SAR) operation also involved the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Coast Guard, and the police, involving 97 personnel altogether.

On July 22, a group of fishermen found four bodies floating some 15 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Burung.

On July 30, MV Tung Sung was recovered and towed to a new location northwest of Sebuyau.

The refloating process, carried out by contractors, was to ensure that the ship was stable before safety checks and inspections could be conducted on board.

The Bomba ‘Hazmat’ team entered the ship on July 31, and later recovered one body from the ship’s cabin, which was then transported to the Sebuyau jetty to be handed over to the police.

Since the start of the SAR operation on July 20, only five bodies out of eight crewmen were found.

The missing crewmen include individuals from Sibu, Myanmar nationals, and an Indonesian, aged between 20 and 52.

New Sarawak Police Commissioner

Dato Mancha Ata made history on Nov 10 as he became the first Dayak to hold the post of Sarawak police commissioner.

The 58-year-old from Asajaya began his duties as the 28th Sarawak police commissioner, succeeding Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, who had been promoted to the position of Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director.

In his inaugural speech as the state police commissioner, Mancha thanked the leadership in Bukit Aman for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the state’s police contingent.

“Today (Nov 10), I am honoured to be tasked with a big and challenging role, which I will take with great pride,” he said during the formal handover ceremony, witnessed by Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters.

Mancha, in acknowledging Mohd Azman’s past guidance, expressed his hope for the Sarawak contingent’s unwavering support.

Mohd Azman, in his outgoing speech, remarked that his tenure in Sarawak had been an unforgettable experience filled with sweet memories, despite being a relatively short one since assuming office on April 18, 2022.

“Today will be a new chapter for Sarawak police as Mancha will be taking over the reins. I am fully confident that he has his own plans to make the police contingent here much better in accordance with the values set by Bukit Aman,” said Mohd Azman.