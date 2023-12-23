500 Petros’ gas cylinders sold out at Sibu MP’s subsidised gas sales event

SIBU (Dec 23): The subsidised gas sales programme hosted by Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s Service Centre concluded with much success with a total of 500 gas cylinders sold-out during the event today.

Sibu folks took the opportunity to get the Petros’ liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at a subsidised price of RM20 each at the event held from 7.30am to 10.30am, at Stadium Tun Ahmad Zaidi.

Ling, when met by the reporters at the event, said the 500 LPG gas cylinders were made available on a first-come first-served basis.

“The Petros’ LPG cylinder is sold at RM20 each during today’s gas sales programme, to which its normal retail price is RM26.60,” he said.

Ling expressed his relief that the issue on the exchange of MyGaz’s yellow LPG cylinder to Petros’ red LPG cylinder was over.

“The issue has been resolved, and this allows the people to purchase the Petros’ red gas cylinder at their convenience, without the unnecessary haste to change the previous yellow one which is still full,” he said.