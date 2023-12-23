Body of baby girl found inside KK mall’s sanitary bin

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 23): The body of a newborn baby girl was found inside a sanitary bin of a shopping mall here on Thursday.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris said the discovery was made by the shopping mall’s cleaning supervisor at around 9.40pm.

Kalsın said the body of the baby girl was found wrapped in a towel with a note which read “I apologise and ask for help to find a suitable place for my child. Thank you for your help. Don’t condemn me. I don’t want this to happen”.

Police are checking all CCTVs installed in the mall to identify the person who dumped the baby.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead bodies.

Kalso urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Hatikah bt Haji Ahmad at 016-833 7243.