Celebrating Christ’s birth — Love, peace and harmony

EACH year as we gather round our dinner tables with family and friends, we must praise and thank God for all the blessings that He has rendered unto us all that we are able to continue to enjoy our celebrations in peace, love and harmony.

Every year, we are faced with issues trivial as well as major which threaten the very fabric of our community and which could result in disrupting decades (indeed, centuries) of peace and harmony among our plural society by way of race, religion and politics.

It has not been any different this year. The promise of a new government, a unified Unity Government of Madani has neither, in any way, lessened nor stopped any of these minor infractions and the deeds of numerous ‘Little Napoleons’, who would continue to act and behave like they run their own little fiefdom within their organisations and businesses.

We must ask ourselves this question – why?

What do these people (fortunately, a small minority) of extremists or poorly educated or even nefarious-minded folks have to gain by continuously instigating disquiet, creating issues and fanning the fires of discord among us all, the majority of whom are law-abiding, peaceful, God-fearing and well balanced folks?

Let us set aside those whose aims are political for we know too well who they are and they are always stirring the pot of the race and religion stew, despite the statistics that the Bumiputera population of Malaysia stood at 21.3 million, or 63.9 per cent, of Malaysia’s total of 33.4 million this year (Malay Mail – Dec 19, 2023).

Political analyst Dr James Chin has put it rather succinctly: “Just look at the official statistics – Bumiputeras’ absolute majority in population (64 per cent) and majority in the professions.

“Yet, they keep attacking the non-Bumiputeras as wanting to take over power and to marginalise the Bumiputera. How is this possible?

“The simple answer is that the non-Bumiputeras, especially the Chinese, are being used as the bogeymen for the massive failure of the Malay political leadership. If the Chinese were no longer the bogeymen, the Malay population would find out the big scam, and that would be the political end for the current Malay elite.”

Cannot say that I disagree with Dr James Chin there!

Years, even decades of indoctrination by ultra-religious extremists’ heavy-handed acclamations, proclamations and even press conferences and verbal rhetoric both within and outside the usual forums of formal political conferences or casual interviews, have brainwashed many from both sides of the political divide into accepting as truth the blatant utterances of these same extremists who have managed to cow the lowly employees or public servants into a behaviour that is not innately well balanced, nor well thought out.

In simple words, years of extremist slogans and outbursts against religious and racial harmony have done its work rather successfully among a small section of our society.

Many too thought they were clever and could interpret or read ‘between the lines’ of the directives or rules and regulations set out by the authorities. Yet too, there were those who actually are evil enough to want to create such confusion and division.

It is a blessing that we have experienced and moderate leaders among us at both the federal and state levels, and they are able to nip these problems in the bud before they become issues too big to handle – or have created unrest and unease among the population, whose aim has always been to live in peace and harmony.

Many of us long for the days in our recent past, when we were all equal and really harmonious and neither race nor religion had played any part in our celebrations and our daily lives.

By sheer coincidence while I was writing this column, a ‘Memory’ event from a past post of a friend, Dino Bidari, had popped up on my Facebook account and I would like to quote his shared post harking back to his younger days, originally uploaded by him on Facebook on Dec 20, 2014: “More than 40 years ago when I was a kid, the highlight of the year had always been the month of December. It’s the ‘Children Christmas Party’ at the Sarawak Club.

“All the kids of all the different religions would have fun n games and wait for Santa to arrive to give out presents, which I found out later was bought by my Mum… My memory fails me, but the few times I remembered he arrived in an army armoured vehicle, fire engine and I forgot the others.

“Life was more fun and much simpler. Since then, I really don’t know what happened as nowadays, Muslims accuse Christians of trying to convert them to become Christians and everything has suddenly become ‘haram’ (forbidden) or the subject of racial and religious arguments and misunderstandings!

“How I long for the good old days where everyone is a friend regardless of race and religion!”

I could not agree more with you, Dino!

In Sarawak, unlike in most parts of Peninsular Malaysia, we celebrate Christmas in so many different ways, but the most meaningful ones are still those that we celebrate at home with our loved ones.

Back in the villages and communal homes of all Christians (and non-Christians as well, as I know many of them who do share in the celebration with erecting Christmas trees, buying each other presents and having grand feasts).

It is an emotional time as we also think and reminisce of the good old Christmas that we spent with those no longer with us, as well as welcoming newcomers, usually new friends or latest additions to the family.

This year in particular, I have noticed that the commercially-erected giant Christmas trees adorning the facades of shopping complexes and buildings have sprouted up as early as the first week of November.

There must now be a record number of huge artificial Christmas trees around Kuching – I have personally sighted at least a dozen in the past few weeks alone.

The shoppers too are back with a vengeance: after over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, this has been the first full year outside the coronavirus threat.

But be wary, folks – there is currently a resurgence, and I would urge caution and to observe strict personal healthcare habits as I am sure you are all well aware and have full experience of by now.

Now more than ever, we must remain united, stand steadfast and free in our faith, our love and devotion for Christ, our Lord, and to observe, to trust, to obey and to continue to pray for His continued blessings upon us all – our nation, our leaders, our bishops and clergy, and all our brethren, both Christians and non, that we may continue to live in peace, love and harmony and build Sarawak towards its rightful place within the nation of Malaysia.

At this time of the year, we must also pray and do charitable works for those less fortunate and the needy, and share our blessings with them too. All our churches provide such facilities for us to help and contribute.

I wish you all a most blessed and peaceful, loving and happy Christmas, and a brilliant New Year ahead! God Bless you all.