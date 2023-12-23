Christ is King statue stands tall at Mount Singai entrance

KUCHING (Dec 23): The majestic ‘Christ is King’ statue has recently been erected at the entrance of Mount Singai in Bau.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, in a Facebook post on Friday, said the monumental addition aims to solidify the area as a prominent religious ground.

“This statue will be another iconic religious landmark for the Christians, adding to the already-built-up church and other facilities and buildings halfway up the Singai Mountain at Catholic Memorial Pilgrimage Centre (CMPC),” he said.

The decision to erect the statue was made earlier this year following discussions between Henry alongside church elders and committee members.

A holy mass prayer is scheduled within the entrance compound at 10am on Jan 1 next year, and Archbishop Simon Poh will preside over a ceremony to bless the statue.

All members of the Christian community in the district and beyond are invited to partake in this auspicious ceremony.