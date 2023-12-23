Company donates 400 boxes of face masks to local community via MBKS

KUCHING (Dec 23): The Kang Chen Company (Malaysia) undertook its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by donating 400 boxes of face masks to the local community in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng received the donation from a Kang Chen officer, who represented its managing director Lynna Lim Siew Chung, at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) complex yesterday.

“The face masks received from Kang Chen Company (Malaysia) are expected to play a significant role in supporting the city’s initiatives aimed at prioritising public health and safety measures,” said Wee in a press statement.

“The MBKS extends its sincere gratitude again to Kang Chen Company (Malaysia) for their CSR commitment in preventing the spread of Covid-19,” he added.