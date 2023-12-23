Dr Annuar: Preserve Sarawak’s harmonious inter-faith culture

SIBU (Dec 23): Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Dr Annuar Rapaee called on Sarawakians not to take the existing racial and religious harmony in the state for granted, but for all, regardless of race and religion, to uphold the spirit of cooperation and togetherness.

“In a few days’ time, we will celebrate Christmas and together, all of us in Sarawak and from various faiths namely Christianity, Sikh, Hindu, Islam and others join in the celebration,” said the Nangka assemblyman, at the presentation of his Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund of RM25,000 to the Sibu Sikh Temple here today.

“I hope this harmonious, peaceful atmosphere will be preserved, more so Sarawak being a melting pot where festivals are celebrated by all, irrespective of backgrounds.

“Be mindful, however, that this harmonious culture will be at stake if no efforts are taken to continuously promote and strengthen the racial unity and religious harmony,” he stressed.

While conveying his Christmas greetings, Dr Annuar reminded the public to remain vigilant during the coming festive season and to take preventative measures against the Covid-19 disease, such as the wearing of face masks.