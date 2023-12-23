Gerawat: New Sg Tutoh bridge complete, open for public use

MIRI (Dec 23): The new bridge across Sungai Tutoh along the road to Long Seridan in Ulu Tutoh, Baram is now complete and open to the public starting today.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala announced this good news after receiving confirmation from the Miri Public Works Department (JKR).

“I have been informed by JKR Miri that the new bridge across Sungai Tutoh along the road to Long Seridan has just been completed, and the public can start using the bridge starting Dec 23,” he said.

The Mulu assemblyman in expressing his gratitude also acknowledged the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving the bridge’s construction budget.

He also conveyed his appreciation to JKR Miri and the contractor, Samling Resources Sdn Bhd, for the project’s timely completion, enabling residents from Long Seridan and nearby longhouses and villages to reunite with their families just before Christmas.

He emphasised the bridge is designated for light vehicles with a maximum weight of three tonnes.

“Strict adherence to JKR’s instructions and regulations is mandatory to ensure the safety of all bridge users, vehicles, drivers and passengers. While caution is advised due to the absence of guardrails, all individuals utilising the bridge are wished a safe and joyful journey home for the festive season.

“Your safe journey is our priority,” he said.