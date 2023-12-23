In Christmas message, Baru calls on all M’sians to play their role in maintaining peace

KUCHING (Dec 23): Harmonious co-existence is vital in a multiracial country and should be regarded as a source of pride for many, said Ba’Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

He said he was heartened the people are still able to live in relative peace and harmony in the country, despite the exploitation of racial and religious issues aimed at dividing society.

“As Christmas approaches, I urge every citizen to play a role in maintaining the peace in our country. Each of us has a role to play to ensure that peace prevails for years to come,” he said in a Christmas message.

Baru also encouraged the more privileged to reach out to the needy and lend a hand to alleviate their situation in the true spirit of Christmas.

“Times are hard for many people, who are at wit’s end just to make end’s meet, and some are struggling with stress and mental health problems,” he said.

He also prayed for peace in warring nations, such as the conflicts in Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Palestine and several countries in the Middle East and Africa.

“May we always live in peace with our neighbours and may we consider receiving the Prince of Peace in our heart this Christmas to truly experience the peace of Christmas.

“I wish all Christians a Blessed Christmas, and to all, a Happy New Year in 2024,” said Baru.