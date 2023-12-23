KPDN: Christmas Maximum Pricing Scheme starts today

KUCHING (Dec 23): The 2023 Christmas Season Celebration Maximum Pricing Scheme (SHMMP) will be enforced in Sarawak from today until Dec 27, announced the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak.

In a statement, the ministry said it had deployed 189 enforcement officers and 97 price monitoring officers to strategic locations across the state to monitor the availability of supplies and compliance, conducting inspections in public markets, wet markets, and supermarkets.

“Monitoring is conducted to detect non-compliance or investigate consumer complaints so that any violations by traders can be legally addressed,” it said.

A total of 14 items are controlled during the duration of the maximum pricing scheme; consisting of imported lamb meat with bone, tomatoes, green bell pepper, imported (China and Indonesia) round cabbages, carrots, red chillies, imported (China) potatoes, imported large red onions, large yellow onions and live spent chicken (controlled in Sarawak).

Also controlled in Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan are chicken wings, live pigs (controlled at farm level), pork intestines, as well as pork meat and fat.

Traders found increasing the prices of these controlled items will be issued notices under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Traders found guilty may be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding three years or both or compounded up to RM50,000. Companies found guilty can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

Traders who fail to place a pink price tag for price-controlled items will also be fined — up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000 for individuals and RM20,000 or a RM10,000 compound for companies.

The ministry also said 81,528 premises have been inspected from January until Dec 22 this year, with 1,117 cases discovered with seizures totaling RM12,318,364.09.

Members of the public who wish to channel any information or complaints on unethical activities can use the Ez ADU app or visit the e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my website or email [email protected], Call Centre at 1-800-886-800 or WhatsApp 019-2794317 / 019-8488000.