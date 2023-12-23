KPDN Sibu calls on traders to adhere to Christmas price control scheme

SIBU (Dec 23): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has listed 14 goods under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Christmas.

The list of price-controlled items include chicken, chicken wings, bone-in imported mutton, tomatoes, green peppers, imported round cabbages (excluding Indonesia and China Beijing cabbages), carrots, imported potatoes from China, red chillies, shallots, onions, pork belly, pork meat, pork fat and live pork.

KPDN Sibu branch head Kelyn Bohlassan Haliward said the scheme will come into effect from Dec 23-Dec 27.

“The move is necessary to curb unreasonable price hikes by traders, and strict action will be taken against traders who fail to comply with the regulations under this scheme,” he said in a statement today.

He warned that traders found increasing the prices of these controlled items will be issued notices under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Traders found guilty may be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding three years or both or compounded up to RM50,000. Companies found guilty can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

Traders who fail to place a pink price tag for price-controlled items will also be fined — up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000 for individuals and RM20,000 or a RM10,000 compound for companies.

Kelyn said the scheme will be a success if all parties play their roles.

He said the public who wish to channel any information or complaints on unethical activities can use the Ez ADU app or visit the e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my website or email [email protected] or call the KPDN Sibu office at 084-335622 or WhatsApp 019-2794317.